What the hell is "om telolet om"? — Mario Balotelli (@FinallyMario) 22 dicembre 2016

Si può dire che negli ultimi giorni sia diventato un vero e proprio tormentone su Instagram e Twitter, ma in pochi sanno cosa vuol dire effettivamente. Parliamo della frase “Om Telolet Om”, che ha scatenato la curiosità anche di calciatori famosi come Mario Balotelli e Radja Nainggolan, che l’hanno condivisa nei loro tweet pur non sapendo cosa volesse dire.Facciamo ordine. Come racconta il Corriere dello Sport, a ricostruire l’origine della frase è stata la testata Jakarta Post, indonesiana, perché tutto nasce proprio in Indonesia un paio di mesi fa: su Facebook era stato infatti postato un video con un bambino che imbracciava un cartello con la stessa frase.Nel filmato si sente il caratteristico suono del clacson dei vecchi bus, e tanti bambini che ridono, il che rende il video abbastanza divertente: ed è proprio questo mix, frase-suono-video, che rende la frase così fortunata, tanto che gli indonesiani hanno iniziato a condividerlo sui loro social network, scatenando la fantasia anche dei deejay.E l’hashtag #OmTeloletOm ha fatto così il giro del web da essere citato anche dai due già citati calciatori, che l’hanno condiviso senza sapere cosa significasse: “Che diavolo è om telolet om”, si è chiesto Balotelli, mentre il belga della Roma si è limitato a scriverlo “qualsiasi cosa voglia dire”.Tecnicamente, è la frase che i passeggeri del bus rivolgono all'autista per fargli suonare il clacson. Se l'autista acconsente, si ringrazia dicendo "makasih om" (l'equivalente di grazie), altrimenti partono i "boo" di disapprovazione. Semplice, no?