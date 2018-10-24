ESCI

Juve, Ronaldo incontra Ferguson:
«Meraviglioso, mi ha insegnato tanto»

Cristiano Ronaldo ha postato su twitter una foto con Alex Fergusson dove scrive: «Un grande allenatore e soprattutto un uomo meraviglioso. Mi ha insegnato tante cose dentro e fuori il campo. È bello vederti in buona forma, capo!»



