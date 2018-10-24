Juve, Ronaldo incontra Ferguson: «Meraviglioso, mi ha insegnato tanto»

Cristiano Ronaldo ha postato su twitter una foto con Alex Fergusson dove scrive: «Un grande allenatore e soprattutto un uomo meraviglioso. Mi ha insegnato tante cose dentro e fuori il campo. È bello vederti in buona forma, capo!»

A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss! pic.twitter.com/Ql4dcuJvCW