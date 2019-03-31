«La performance contro la SPAL non era accettabile, quella di oggi è stata ancora peggio. Questi giocatori devono alzarsi e mostrare di avere le palle. Niente più alibi per nessuno». E' il duro sfogo del presidente della Roma James Pallotta, affidato a un tweet sul profilo inglese del club. «Tutti sanno cosa è andato storto in questa stagione ed è per questo che abbiamo dovuto apportare delle modifiche - ha scritto Pallotta - Ma adesso il tempo delle scuse è finito».





Pallotta: "Everyone knows what’s gone wrong this season & that’s why we had to make changes. But the time for excuses is over. The performance against Spal wasn’t acceptable & today was even worse. These players have to stand up & show they have balls. No more alibis for anyone." pic.twitter.com/JrcD4wpfea