ESCI

ACCEDI AL Il Mattino.it

oppure usa i dati del tuo account

SPORT - Il Mattino.it

Furia Pallotta sulla Roma:
«Ora dimostrino di avere le palle»

James Pallotta

«La performance contro la SPAL non era accettabile, quella di oggi è stata ancora peggio. Questi giocatori devono alzarsi e mostrare di avere le palle. Niente più alibi per nessuno». E' il duro sfogo del presidente della Roma James Pallotta, affidato a un tweet sul profilo inglese del club. «Tutti sanno cosa è andato storto in questa stagione ed è per questo che abbiamo dovuto apportare delle modifiche - ha scritto Pallotta - Ma adesso il tempo delle scuse è finito». 

 



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA






Vai a ilmattino Tv
+TUTTI I VIDEO DI SPORT
Roma-Napoli 1-4, il videocommento dell'inviato Roberto Ventre
Video

Roma-Napoli 1-4, il videocommento dell'inviato Roberto Ventre

  • Roma-Napoli, l'attesa dei tifosi

    Roma-Napoli, l'attesa dei tifosi

  • La partenza del Napoli per Roma in treno

    La partenza del Napoli per Roma in treno

  • Roma-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato Roberto Ventre

    Roma-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato...

  • Fiorentina, Batistuta: «Ho dato tanto, mi sento fiorentino»

    Fiorentina, Batistuta: «Ho dato tanto,...

  • Ducati, il segreto della pinna è a Napoli

    Ducati, il segreto della pinna è a...

  • Primi su ogni pallone, la Lega Nazionale Dilettanti celebra i suoi 60 anni

    Primi su ogni pallone, la Lega Nazionale...

  • Conor McGregor, il campione di arti marziali annuncia il ritiro e viene accusato di stupro

    Conor McGregor, il campione di arti marziali...

Prev
Next
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
Vai a ilmattino Foto
+TUTTE LE FOTOGALLERY DI SPORT

CALCIO

+ TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI CALCIO

FORMULA1

+ TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI FORMULA1

ALTRISPORT

+ TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI ALTRISPORT