F3, la Floersch dopo l'operazione:
«Grazie a tutti, tornerò presto in pista»
«Sono sopravvissuta all'operazione, ci sono volute 11 ore. Spero che da adesso possa solo andare meglio»: così con un post su Instagram Sophia Floersch, la giovane pilota tedesca rimasta coinvolta domenica in un terribile incidente durante il Gp di F3 a Macao e ieri è stata sottoposta ad un lungo intervento chirurgico.
I survived the operation which took 11 hours well. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until i am transportable. I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage. My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy. At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment. A huge thank you to the local FIA rescue-team, @mercedesamgf1 , @hwaag_official, the @fia.official and their medical team in the background and the Macau GP organisation, who support me in the best way. Also a special thank to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team @vanamersfoortracing, @facuregaliaoficial and @fhabsburg62 , who all suffer with me - you are phenomenal. 🤜🏻I’m going to come back!🤛🏻btw... @dallaragroup has build a very stabil chassis. #poweredbypassion #racegirl #onefamily /ad
«Dovrò stare ancora qualche giorno a Macao prima di poter affrontare un viaggio - scrive la 17enne tedesca - Ringrazio tutti i fan per ogni singolo messaggio di buona guarigione che ora inizierò a leggere. È tutto molto incoraggiante e mi dà forza. I miei pensieri sono anche con tutti coloro che sono stati coinvolti nell'incidente. Spero che stiano tutti bene. Tante belle persone mi sono state intorno nel momento dell'incidente, li porto tutti con me. Grazie per le incoraggianti e tranquillizzanti parole che mi hanno detto in quei difficili momenti quando ero in auto. Un grande grazie allo staff medico di Macao, al locale staff di soccorso della Fia, al dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli, al mio team e ai miei compagni di squadra che hanno sofferto con me, siete fantastici, tornerò. E comunque - conclude - la Dallara ha costruito davvero un grande telaio».
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ACCEDI AL Il Mattino.it
oppure usa i dati del tuo account