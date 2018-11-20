«Sono sopravvissuta all'operazione, ci sono volute 11 ore. Spero che da adesso possa solo andare meglio»: così con un post su Instagram Sophia Floersch, la giovane pilota tedesca rimasta coinvolta domenica in un terribile incidente durante il Gp di F3 a Macao e ieri è stata sottoposta ad un lungo intervento chirurgico.







«Dovrò stare ancora qualche giorno a Macao prima di poter affrontare un viaggio - scrive la 17enne tedesca - Ringrazio tutti i fan per ogni singolo messaggio di buona guarigione che ora inizierò a leggere. È tutto molto incoraggiante e mi dà forza. I miei pensieri sono anche con tutti coloro che sono stati coinvolti nell'incidente. Spero che stiano tutti bene. Tante belle persone mi sono state intorno nel momento dell'incidente, li porto tutti con me. Grazie per le incoraggianti e tranquillizzanti parole che mi hanno detto in quei difficili momenti quando ero in auto. Un grande grazie allo staff medico di Macao, al locale staff di soccorso della Fia, al dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli, al mio team e ai miei compagni di squadra che hanno sofferto con me, siete fantastici, tornerò. E comunque - conclude - la Dallara ha costruito davvero un grande telaio».

