ESCI

ACCEDI AL Il Mattino.it

oppure usa i dati del tuo account

SPORT - Il Mattino.it

​​Formula 1, Gp Cina. Pole di Bottas, poi Hamilton e le Ferrari: Vettel davanti a Leclerc

​​Formula 1, Gp Cina: pole di Bottas, poi Hamilton e le Ferrari: Vettel davanti a Leclerc

Pole position conquistata da Valtteri Bottas. Con il tempo di 1'31"547, ha centrato la pole del Gp di Cina, che si disputerà domani sul circuito di Shangai. Il pilota finlandese della Mercedes ha preceduto di 0"023 il compagno di scuderia e campione del mondo Lewis Hamilton. Seconda fila tutta Ferrari: il tedesco Sebastian Vettel si è preso il terzo tempo, a 0"301 da Bottas, quarto il monegasco Charles Leclerc a 0"318.

 





Formula 1, Vettel: «La macchina ha più potenziale»




© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA



Vai a ilmattino Tv
+TUTTI I VIDEO DI SPORT
Arsenal-Napoli 2-0, il commento dell'inviato Roberto Ventre
Video

Arsenal-Napoli 2-0, il commento dell'inviato Roberto Ventre

  • Arsenal-Napoli, l'inviato Ventre e il prepartita dall'Emirates

    Arsenal-Napoli, l'inviato Ventre e il...

  • Arsenal-Napoli, la lunga attesa dei tifosi

    Arsenal-Napoli, la lunga attesa dei tifosi

  • Arsenal-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato Pino Taormina a Londra

    Arsenal-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato...

  • Ajax-Juve, gaffe della regia che inquadra un cartello contro i bianconeri

    Ajax-Juve, gaffe della regia che inquadra un...

  • Arsenal-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato Roberto Ventre

    Arsenal-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato...

  • Il viaggio di Pino Taormina nel nuovo stadio dell'Arsenal

    Il viaggio di Pino Taormina nel nuovo stadio...

  • Arsenal-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato Pino Taormina

    Arsenal-Napoli, la vigilia dell'inviato...

Prev
Next
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
Vai a ilmattino Foto
+TUTTE LE FOTOGALLERY DI SPORT

CALCIO

+ TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI CALCIO

FORMULA1

+ TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI FORMULA1

ALTRISPORT

+ TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI ALTRISPORT